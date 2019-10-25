Bank of Russia lowers key to 6.5% first time since December 2017

"On 25 October 2019, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 bp to 6.50% per annum. Inflation slowdown is overshooting the forecast. Inflation expectations continue to decrease. The Russian economy’s growth rate still remains subdued," the regulator said.

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. For the first time since December 2017, the Bank of Russia lowered the key rate by 50 basis points (0.5 percentage points) to 6.5% amid a more rapid inflation slowdown, the regulator reported on Friday following a meeting of the Board of Directors.

At the same time, the regulator cut its annual inflation forecast from 4-4.5% to 3.2-3.7% for 2019 and to 3.5-4% for 2020. "The Bank of Russia has lowered its annual inflation forecast for 2019 from 4-4.5% to 3.2-3.7%. Meanwhile, annual inflation will be slightly below 3% in Q1 2020 when the effect of the VAT rate hike is factored out from the calculation of annual inflation. Given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 3.5-4% in 2020 and will remain close to 4% further on," the statement said.

Inflation slowdown is overshooting the forecast, the regulator noted. The annual growth rate of consumer prices declined to 4% in September (from 4.3% in August 2019) and was close to 3.8% according to the estimate as of 21 October.

In September-October, disinflationary factors had a more pronounced influence on the slowdown of price growth rates than estimated before. Meanwhile, pro-inflationary risks related to external conditions did not materialize, the regulator said.

"Taking into account one-off factors amid a good harvest and expanded supply in individual food market segments, seasonally adjusted food price growth rates remained low. The ruble appreciation since the beginning of the year alongside with inflation slowdown in Russia’s trading partners limits the price growth of imports. In addition, the impact of subdued demand on inflation is becoming increasingly strong," the statement said.

The Bank of Russia Board of Directors will hold its next key rate review meeting on 13 December 2019.