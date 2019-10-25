Belarus to hold consultations with Russia on transit of Kazakhstani oil

NUR-SULTAN, October 25. /TASS/. Minsk will hold consultations with Moscow on the possible transit of oil from Kazakhstan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said following a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan.

"We have agreed that we would hold consultations with the Russian Federation in the near future, since transit, if possible, of Kazakhstani oil will be carried out by pipeline through Russia. I think we will work out a deal," he said.

Lukashenko noted that Belarus pays particular attention to diversifying oil supplies. "Therefore, we are interested in importing this raw material from your country," he told the president of Kazakhstan.