Hainan's economy shows steady growth in January-September

HAIKOU, October 24./ TASS/. Hainan's gross regional product (GRP) in January-September 2019 increased by 5% YoY reaching 386,57 bln yuan (more than $54,67 bln), according to the provincial statictics department.

"In general, over the past three quarters, our province's economy has been showing steady growth. One can see a clear optimization of industry structure, the situation in private business continues to improve,” Wang Yuan, the spokesman for the statictics department, said at a press conference. “There has been a positive upward trend for increasing economic efficiency, the platform for quality development is gradually being developed."

According to the officials, in the first three quarters of 2019 the growth rate of Hainan's agriculture amounted to 2.6%, and industry — at a level of 3.9%. The service sector showed the highest dynamics (7.1%,), indicating the important role tourism, hotel and restaurant business, trade and transport communications play in the island's development. This sector contributes almost 75% to Hainan's GRP growth structure.

According to Wang Yuan, 56 million tourists visited Hainan in January-September, which is by 7% more than in the same period last year. The income of the island increased by 10.2%, to 70.76 billion yuan ($ 7.07 billion) due to tourists. Within nine months, the official noted, foreigners visiting the isalnd have increased the revenue of the local population by approximately 25% — they have been increased by 14.5% due to domestic tourism.

According to the official report, the flow of foreign investment has been ignificantly increased due to continuous improvement of business climate on the island: since January, Hainan’s foreign partners have invested $313 mln in more than 230 projects in the province, marking it 1.4 times more than in the three quarters of 2018.

By 2025, the Chinese authorities set the goal of turning Hainan into an "international center of tourism and consumption." In 2011, there was launched a pilot program for the development of a network of shops duty free.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.