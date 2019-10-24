Moscow hopes Russia-Africa will become permanent forum

"We are hoping that this summit will become a permanently operating forum, which will be convened regularly in Russia or possibly in certain African countries to discuss most important issues of our cooperation," he said.

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is hoping that the Russia-Africa Summit will turn into a regularly held event and will be periodically organized in African countries as well, Director of the Department of Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Kemarsky said Thursday, delivering a speech at the Russia-Africa Summit.

The diplomat underlined that political cooperation and economic contacts remain a priority for Russia and Africa now. "The potential of economic cooperation is incredibly rich and is nor used enough," Kemarsky added. "African markets are highly important for the Russian economy." The diplomat emphasized "joint management of natural resources and high tech research Russia has, as well as spheres like tourism" are important. Moreover, he pointed out that education should remain a key area of cooperation between Moscow and African countries, he added.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosts the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum takes place, attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.