Putin urges African countries to develop tourism, attracting Russians

"Our tourists are spending tens of billions of dollars abroad, without an exaggeration. That is why, unveiling new places, new countries is lucrative both for us and for you," Putin told the Russia-Africa Summit on Thursday.

The sector of tourism is extremely important for the economies of the African states and Russia, Putin stressed. "Russia is a northern country. The weather is currently good and comfortable here, in Sochi, but generally 70% of the Russian Federation’s territory is located in the northern zone," he added.

On October 23-24, the Black Sea resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries were invited to attend the venue. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum is being held, which is attended by the continent’s heads of state, representatives of the business community and government agencies.