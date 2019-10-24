Russia satisfied with Venezuela’s performance of debt restructuring agreement — official

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Venezuela has not suggested resuming negotiations on its debt to Russia. The debt is serviced and Russia is satisfied with performance of the agreement, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum.

"This did not take place," Storchak said. "The system is working, the agreement was signed and we were fairly satisfied with its performance," he commented.

Caracas is servicing the debt and all the term payments were made in due time.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosts the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum is scheduled to take place, attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies.