Putin highlights that trade turnover between Russia, African states doubled

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Foreign trade turnover between Russia and African countries grew twofold in five years and amounted to more than $20 bln in 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Russia-Africa Summit.

"In 2018, the trade turnover of Russia and Africa totaled more than $20 bln. The trade volume rose twofold over the past five years," Putin stated. Russian exports are gradually diversifying and their structure is changing in favor of non-resource supplies, the president noted.

Russian companies have long and successfully been working in the region in the field of exploration, mineral resources production, in energy and oil and gas sectors, the head of state said. Measures are concurrently implemented to establish cooperation in the high technology sphere. "Many of attendants participated in the Russia-Africa Economic Forum opened yesterday, where a lot of investment ideas and suggestions were voiced for the development of the Russian-African trade and economic interaction," Putin added.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosts the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum is scheduled to take place, attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies.