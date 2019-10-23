Hainan's duty free stores sales in January-September up by 28%

HAIKOU, October 23. /TASS/. The revenue of duty-free stores in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 28.4% in annual terms to 9,26 billion yuan (about $ 1,32 billion), Hainan Daily reported.

According to the news outlet, Sanya duty free stores contributed to the numbers the most, followed by the region's administrative center — Haikou, and Boao.

According to the Hainan Province customs, in quantitative terms, this indicator also increased by 29,2% to 12,76 million items. At the same time, the total number of customers in the first three quarters of 2019 increased by 29,7% to 2,68 million people.

The pilot program for the development of a chain of duty free stores on Hainan was launched by China's government in 2011. According to the province's authorities, the program aims to "promote the island as a world-class tourist destination." In order to create the most favorable conditions for visitors in December 2018, the maximum amount of purchases was increased from 16,000 to 30,000 yuan (from $2,280 to $4,480) without limiting the number of purchased goods.

In the first half of 2019, the revenue of duty-free shops in Hainan increased by 26.5% to 6.6 billion yuan (about $ 960.7 million). From 2012 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of this indicator in the southern Chinese province was 28%, while on average in China it did not exceed 11%. In 2018, Hainan’s duty-free stores sales reached 10.1 billion yuan (about $ 1.47 billion), which accounts for 26% of national revenue.

In 2018, over 76 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited Hainan.