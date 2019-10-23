Russian investors seek to strengthen positions in Sudan, says Putin

SOCHI, October 23./TASS/. Russia sees prospects in the strengthening of trade and economic relations with Sudan, and Russian investors would like to increase their presence in that country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan.

"Our investors are interested in increasing their presence, they are ready to share the experience and technological developments," Putin said, adding that Russian investors invest sizable means, including in the gold-mining sector of Sudan.

"We see prospects in the strengthening of trade and economic ties, we have good prospects. The key task is the diversification of trade flows, which would ensure a stable growth in trade," Putin said.

With this in view, Russia expects an efficient activity of the intergovernmental commission, whose sixth session was held in Moscow in December 2018.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries were invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum is taking place, attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies.