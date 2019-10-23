Volume of Hainan's mail deliveries from January to September reaches almost 100,000 items

HAIKOU, October 23. /TASS/. The total volume of mail in the Hainan province during the first three quarters of 2019 amounted to 90,900 letters and other deliveries, the local newspaper Hainan Daily reported citing Haikou City Customs Office.

At the same time, about 89% of their total volume in the province for said period amounted to parcels that were delivered to Hainan. The majority of the deliveries came from Hong Kong, Japan, the EU and the US. Most of these shipments are commercial. People ordered mostly milk powder, quality products and clothes.

At least 11% of the packages sent from the province were personal. Hainan residents sent gift sets, personal items and local food in their parcels.

The publication writes that the new equipment installed at the stations allows to speed the checking process at the customs and ensure effective operation of the delivery channels, the publication writes. Haikou Customs notes that the officers revealed over 50 cases of suspicious mail.

Following the reduced tax rate on baggage and incoming deliveries since April, the customs point out, the tax charge in the city in total has decreased by 196,000 yuan ($ 27.700) so far. The official also note a noticeable increase in the volume of goods sent via mail, which were purchased on e-commerce platforms.