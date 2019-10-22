Tatarstan's companies present their products at K-Messe trade fair in Germany

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Tatarstan's petrochemical enterprises presented their products at the international exhibition of plastics and rubber K-Messe in Dusseldorf, Tatarstan's Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS on Tuesday.

"Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Kazanorgsintez, Plast-TEK representred the republic at the fair. As a part of the unified Russian stand the guests could have an opportunity to get acquainted with production of Kamsky polymeric materials plant, Tathimplast and Orion-plast", the agency's source said adding that Tatarstan first took part in the exhibition in 2016.

As the ministry noted, the republic's enterprises presented raw and auxiliary materials, high-strength plastic products, machinery and equipment for the production of rubbers and plastics, semi-finished products, technical components and various related services at the exhibition.

The specific exhibition is held every three years, this time it is underway on October 16-23. Tatarstan's delegation is presented by the republic's Ministrer of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov. According to the minister, Tatarstan's companies are ready for exporting goods to foreign markets. Germany's business circles were presented the republic's economic and investment potential at a round-table discussion on the sidelines of K-Messe.

Tatarstan's foreign trade turnover with Germany in the first half of 2019 reached $774,2 mln.