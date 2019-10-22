Turkish Stream infrastructure in Bulgaria to be built in H1

"With regard to the offshore section and the construction of infrastructure in Turkey - everything is according to plan. Small shifts are relative to Bulgaria, but this infrastructure should be built over the next H1," Novak said. According to him, the project is currently being implemented in accordance with the protocol signed between Gazprom and the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy. "The project is being implemented, and we see that the tender has been held, the contractor has been selected, the work has already begun," Novak said. Novak added that there is no pressure from the Western countries on the project. "We do not see this kind of pressure. This is the sovereign right of the respective countries to develop their own infrastructure," he said. Novak also said that a section of the gas pipeline on the border of Turkey and Bulgaria was commissioned.

"This will allow delivering gas to Bulgaria from January 1 of next year. Regarding the development of infrastructure for further deliveries to Serbia, this will take some time. All the necessary procedures related to the choice of supplier, contractual procedures have already been completed by the Bulgarian side. Joint company from Saudi Arabia and Italy, which implements this project won the tender and must put it into operation in the first half of the year," he said. Answering the question whether political events could affect the construction of the Turkish Stream, Novak said that all decisions related to the development of gas transportation infrastructure are in line with European law. "These are projects that are implemented directly by the ministries of energy of the respective countries. We don’t see any reasons, problems. At present, they have not come up. Planned work is underway to build these facilities," Novak said.

The Turkish Stream project involves the construction of a gas pipeline from the Russian Federation along the bottom of the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and further to the border with Greece. The first string is intended to supply the Turkish market with gas, the second - the gas supply to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. Gazprom considers Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Italy and Serbia as potential markets. The seabed section is to be about 910 kilometers long and the land section will run 180 km into Turkey. Gas deliveries via the first stretch of the gas pipeline are designed to meet the requirements of the growing Turkish market, while the second stretch is planned to deliver gas to the countries of Southern and South-Eastern Europe. Each thread will have a capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas a year.