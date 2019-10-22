Russia’s Norilsk Nickel floats Eurobonds worth $750 mln

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s mining and metals company Norilsk Nickel has closed the bid book for offering of five-year Eurobonds worth $750 mln with the coupon rate of 3.375%, department head of VTB Capital Andrei Solovyov told TASS.

"VTB Capital acted as co-arranger of another successful offering of five-year Eurobonds of Norilsk Nickel in the amount of $750 mln and the yield of 3.375%," he said.

The bid book volume exceeded $2 bln on the peak. More than 110 investors’ bids were submitted during the offering. The considerable demand of investors made it possible to increase the amount of transaction from $500 mln to $750 mln, reducing the price parameters of the deal three-fold to the final yield of 3.375%, he added.

Citi, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale, Gazprombank, ING, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital acted as organizers of the offering.