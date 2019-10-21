Tourism experts to hash over industry's potential in China's Haikou

HAIKOU, October 21. /TASS/. The World Tourism Exchange will be held from October 22 to 24 in the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan - the city of Haiko, according to www.hinews.cn.

About 150 industry specialists from various countries and regions of the world will participate in the meeting at the Hainan International Exhibition Center, including international experts from Europe, foreign media, various international tourism associations, in particular, the American National Tourism Association.

The event, which is aimed at promoting inbound tourism in China, is held by the Haikou authorities, with the city departments of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports, as well as the local department of commerce and marketing agency Shanghai Beyond Summits​​​​​ as co-organizers.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.