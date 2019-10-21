Russia and Republic of the Congo to develop energy cooperation — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Projects in the sphere of energy and oil production are the key areas of prospective cooperation between Russia and the Republic of the Congo, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo Georgy Chepik told TASS on Monday in the run-up to the Russia-Africa Summit.

"The most promising area of cooperation is energy and hydrocarbons production. First and foremost, this includes the participation of PJSC Lukoil in the development of a major hydrocarbons field on the continental shelf of the Republic of the Congo and the construction of an oil-products pipeline Pointe-Noire-Loutete-Maluko-Tresho." We can expect rapid development of these projects," he said.

He recalled that the USSR provided considerable support to Brazzaville, which can have a positive influence on current cooperation prospects. "In the Soviet period, the Republic of the Congo was among the African states that proclaimed the socialist path of development. Due to this, we provided significant support to Brazzaville. The Congolese are thankful for that time, valuing the contribution of our country to the establishment of their economy. They reaffirm their commitment to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Russia under new conditions," Chepik said.

History of Russian-African relations

The ambassador recalled that Russian-African relations "have longstanding historic roots, and Russia has played a key role in supporting the fight of the African people for independence, providing multifaceted aid that facilitated the social-economic development of young African states." "Currently, the spirit of understanding and trust forms the basis for expanding cooperation under new conditions. During the post-Soviet period, we have been constantly looking for new forms of cooperation, and I think that we have managed to create the prerequisites for the return of our country to the region," Chepik noted.

The upcoming Russia-Africa Summit should take stock of the efforts carried out by Russia in recent years. "The summit’s aim is to create an algorithm of joint actions in the future and to map out objectives. Undoubtedly, it will be a success, especially because such a format has been used effectively for a long time by other leading partners of Africa, such as China, the European Union and Japan," the ambassador noted.

The Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by the Russian and Egyptian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, will be held in Russia’s resort city of Sochi on October 23 and 24. Leaders of all the 54 countries of the African continent have been invited to the forum, with over 40 having confirmed their participation. Concurrently, an economic forum will take place, which is expected to be attended by heads of state and representatives of state structures, business and integration associations of the continent.