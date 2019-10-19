Russian government looks for compromise on Sberbank dividends

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The Russian Government is looking for a solution on Sberbank dividends that would suit the Central Bank and not violate the interests of the budget, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

"We are in dialogue with the Central Bank, we hear their position, but on the other hand we see that these resources are taken into account in the budget. Therefore, we are looking for a solution that would satisfy the position of the Central Bank on the one hand, and on the other hand, not lose budget money," Siluanov said.

He recalled that, revenues over 240 bln rubles ($3.76 bln) might go to the budget for 2020-2022 from Sberbank dividends.

Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said earlier that the regulator considers transferring Sberbank's dividends to the budget as a temporary solution, but it is ready to continue discussing this issue with the Ministry of Finance.