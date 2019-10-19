Construction of Serbian section of TurkStream proceeds as scheduled - official

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The construction of the Serbian section of the TurkStream pipeline is proceeding according to the schedule and will be completed according to the plan by the end of this year, First Deputy Head of the Russian Government Office Sergey Prikhodko told reporters ahead of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's official visit to Serbia.

He also noted that under the TurkStream project and related transit pipelines in Southeast Europe, measures are taken to set up gas supplies through the second branch of this pipeline along the route Bulgaria - Serbia - Hungary with access to a gas distribution center in Baumgarten (Austria).

According to Prikhodko, interaction with Serbia is developing the most actively, construction of a 402 km long gas pipeline on Serbian territory on in progress.

"With commissioning the entire system of transit pipelines that continue the TurkStream, Serbia will reliably meet domestic gas demand and will also carry out transit of fuel to Central European countries. Russia, in turn, is ready to supply partners with required volumes of natural gas," Prikhodko added.

It was reported earlier that the Serbian section of the TurkStream will begin to supply gas by the end of April 2020. It is assumed that the Serbian section of the TurkStream will begin near the city of Zajecar on the border with Bulgaria and cross the border with Hungary near the city of Horgos. Its input capacity is expected to be about 13.88 mln cubic meters of gas per day, output - about 10 mln cubic meters.

Capacity of TurkStream pipeline will be 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas per year. A 930 km long pipeline runs along the bottom of the Black Sea from Russia to the Turkish coast. Next, a land transit line will be laid to the border of Turkey with neighboring countries with a length of 180 km.

The capacity of each line reaches 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The first gas deliveries are planned for the end of 2019. Gazprom considers Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary as potential markets.

The Russian company estimates the total budget for the construction of the TurkStream gas pipeline at 7 bln euro. Construction of the offshore section of the pipeline is handled by South Stream Transport B.V.