Gas-in started for first line of TurkStream

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Gas-in has started for the first line of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, the project company South Stream Transport, a subsidiary of the Russian gas holding Gazprom, said on Friday.

This is a closing step in the gas pipeline commissioning, the company noted. Commissioning of the subsea segment was initiated after DNV-GL certified both lines, it said.

"Introducing gas to the pipeline system is a significant step towards the start of actual gas deliveries to Turkey and South-Eastern Europe through the newly developed offshore pipeline system. Commercial gas flow through TurkStream is planned to start by the end of 2019," South Stream transport says.

Gas-in for the second line of the TurkStream will begin after loading of the first line is completed.

Construction work at the receiving terminal in Turkey is currently in its final stage, the company said. "Turkish gas transmission operator BOTAS is working in parallel on building the first onshore pipeline to connect TurkStream to the Turkish gas network, while a Gazprom-BOTAS partnership is developing the second onshore line to carry gas to Turkey’s borders with Europe," the company reported.

TurkStream is a gas pipeline that is being constructed under the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and further on to the border with Greece, bypassing Ukraine. The first line is intended for the Turkish market, the second branch is going to supply the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. Gazprom considers Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary as potential markets. The capacity of each line is 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas per year.