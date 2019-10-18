China's Hainan to invest over $7 mln to environmental protection of Haikou

HAIKOU, October 18. /TASS/. The Haikou authorities will attract investments worth more than 50 million yuan (more than $ 7 million) to protect the environment and preserve the biological diversity of the city bay. According to www.hinews.cn, the project will be implemented within a year with the support of the municipal natural resources ans planning department.

According to official data, the authorities plan to imolement five major projects involving the restoration of the island’s coastline, adjacent wetlands, hydrological resources and the elimination of shoew drifts. "At the same time, we have to clear the coast of debris, following that we will bedin planting the mangrove forest,” the city administration pointed out.

The plan indicates that in the coming months Haikou Bay get a makeover: new trees will be planted along the 3,000 square meters coastline, muddy shore drifts will be cleaned up. According to preliminary estimates, the project's participants will have to move the mass of mud amounting to 521,000 cubic meters.

At least 40,000 exotic snapper fish, more than 2 million shrimp and a million mollusks will be released into the bay waters to increase biodiversity.

In order to ensure that the environment in the bay area is constantly improving and not degrading, the government will also set up special monitoring system: approximately 20 small stations that will twice a year measure indicators determining the quality of water resources, the state of natural deposits, the effectiveness of protecting biological diversity.