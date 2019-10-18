China to develop joint business incubator project with Russia

"Another important point is high-tech innovations. Our leaders have already announced that the next two years will be dedicated to joint innovations. We have already set up a joint innovations fund that will help those willing to work in that field. We can define leading joint projects and will implement them, of course, the creation of a joint business incubator is also very important," he said.

The ambassador noted that he is aware of the Russain experience in that field and shared plans to visit Skolkovo. "I think that we can find common ground and define future areas of joint work," he added.

China also has plenty of relevant experience as many such incubators exist in the country’s south, the envoy said, adding that the knowledge and experience could be pooled successfully. "Our common future depends on those prospects," he concluded.