Sino-Russian trade turnover demonstrates high growth in 2019, says ambassador

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Mutual trade between Russia and China has demonstrated a very high growth in 2019, China’s ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui told reporters on Friday.

Russia-China trade grows 4.5% in first 8 months of 2019 to over $70 bln

"The growth of trade turnover totaled almost 4% in first three quarters, which is a very high growth," he said.

China’s General Administration of Customs reported on October 14 that the Sino-Russian trade turnover gained 3.7% in January-September period of 2019 year-on-year to $80.13 bln. In September, trade between the two countries amounted to $9.47 bln.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in June 2019, the parties agreed to promote growth of bilateral trade turnover to $200 bln by 2024. In 2018, trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 27.1% in annual terms to over $107 bln.