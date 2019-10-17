Hainan's Meilan airport developing express shipping service

HAIKOU, October 17. /TASS/. The volume of express delivery industry of Meilan International Airport in Haikou (Hainan, South China) in January-October 2019 amounted to 101 million yuan (about $ 14.43 million), www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the news outlet, the list of main goods imported and exported through the airport includes food, household chemicals, medical supplies, health care products etc. Australia, Canada, Singapore and the United States are stated as key routes.

According to the publication, the launch of an express mail line at Meilan Airport is showing steady growth and significantly expanding local residents' access to foreign markets.

Meilan airport is actively working to optimize the customs clearance of imported and exported parcels, installs smart logistics monitoring systems and introduces the most modern equipment to increase the efficiency of express shipments control.

Meilan International Airport was opened in 1999, it is the largest airport on the Island of Hainan. In 2018, airport passenger traffic grew by 6,81% in annual terms and reached 24,12 million people.

Work on the second phase of Meilan Airport's terminals construction began in November 2015. After commissioning the second terminal, the airport's passenger flow is expected to reach 35 million passengers by 2025.

