Egyptian Railways to sign loan agreement with Eximbank of Russia — top brass

"This document will also be initialed by the Eximbank of Russia and the Egyptian National Railways shortly, within the framework of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum," Manturov said.

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Egyptian National Railways and the Eximbank of Russia will sign a loan agreement on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

Supply of railcars produced by the Russian-Hungarian joint venture is the largest project of the two countries, the Minister said. A loan agreement between the Eximbank of Hungary and the Egyptian National Railways has already been signed within the project framework.

Supplies of railcars manufactured by the Russian-Hungarian subsidiary of Russia’s Transmashholding (TMH) to Egypt will start in March 2020, co-chairperson of the Russian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova said earlier.

In September 2018, Transmashholding Hungary inked a contract for the supply of 1,300 passenger railcars to the Egyptian National Railways to the total amount of over 1 bln euro. The term of contract performance is five years from its signing.

The Russia-Africa Economic Forum will be held in Sochi on October 23-24. Over 30 business events involving international speakers will be staged on the sidelines of the Forum, according to the Roscongress Foundation.