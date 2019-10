MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Investments of the United Arab Emirates into the Russian economy can be over $10 bln during several years to come, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told Rossiya 24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"We believe investments of the Emirates into Russia can exceed $10 bln as early as during several next years," Dmitriev said.