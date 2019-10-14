Russian-Saudi economic council to meet twice a year, says source

RIYADH, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian-Saudi economic council will meet twice a year, a source in the Russian delegation said on Monday.

The first meeting of the Russia-Saudi Council on Economic Issues, a newly established body bringing together leading businessmen from both countries, took place on October 14 in the presence of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud and visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The council will meet twice a year," the source said.

The council is co-chaired by Director General of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev and Saudi Minister of National Guard Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.