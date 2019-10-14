Saudi Aramco, Russia's TMK signed memorandum of understanding

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian tubulars producer TMK and Saudi Aramco signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh, the press service of TMK told TASS on Monday.

"The memorandum provides for development of cooperation in areas promising for both companies. The document signed is an important milestone in our cooperation with Saudi Aramco. We are connected by a successful track record of interaction, with its history having over ten years. TMK is a reliable supplier of oil and gas industry grade seamless pipes for the company," TMK said.

TMK is the Russia’s largest producer of pipes and is among top three leaders of the global pipe manufacturing business.