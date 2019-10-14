Russia's Rosatom ready to build power plant in Saudi Arabia in international cooperation

RIYADH, October 14. /TASS/. The decision on participation of Rosatom in construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Saudi Arabia can be taken by the end of 2020 at the earlier, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian nuclear corporation Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Monday.

"We forecast the decision will be taken not earlier than the end of 2020 - 2021," the top manager said. The relevant tender is still underway, he noted.

It is comfortable for Rosatom to work in Saudi Arabia, Likhachev said. "I believe our Saudi partners will be set to create an international combined project but I would prefer not to anticipate the decision of the hosts," he said. Rosatom is ready to act as the Saudi Customer will suggest and is ready to cooperate with US, European and Asian companies, the top manager said.