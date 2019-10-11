US, China reached partial agreements in trade sphere, Bloomberg reports

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The United States and China managed to reach partial agreements in the trade sphere that can put an end to the trade war between the two countries, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

The agreements comprises trade-offs in the sphere of agricultural products purchase by China and certain reduction of duties by the United States, the news agency said. They will be the basis for a broader agreement expected to be signed by leaders of two countries later this year.

The agreement is a preliminary one and can be changed on Friday after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vice-Premier of China Liu He.

According to Reuters, the understanding reached also comprises conclusion of a currency agreement and a postponement in increasing trade duties scheduled to October 15.

The new round of bilateral trade talks between the US and China started in Washington on Thursday.