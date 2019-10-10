Oil demand growth to drop below 1 mln barrels per day in 2019 — OPEC

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revised its global oil demand growth outlook downward by 40,000 barrels per day vs. September estimate to 0.98 mln barrels daily, OPEC says in its report. Demand growth forecast for 2020 is kept at the level of 1.08 mln barrels per day, OPEC reports.

The global oil demand growth outlook was revised down in connection with oil demand on American continents and in the Asia-Pacific Region being lower than expected. Demand will be 99.8 mln barrels per day in 2019 and 100.88 mln barrels daily in 2020 in absolute terms.