Foreign direct investment in Russian companies up fivefold in 9 months 2019

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Foreign direct investment in Russian companies soared almost fivefold year-on-year and reached $21.8 bln at the end of nine months of 2019, the Central Bank reports on Wednesday.
For comparison, foreign direct investment totaled $4.4 bln in the like period of 2018.