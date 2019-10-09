Russia shares strategic goals of FAO — PM

Upon opening the traditional Golden Autumn agricultural exhibition in Moscow, the Russian Prime Minister met with FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, congratulating him on his election as head of the organization.

"I would like to say right away that, firstly, we are ready to contribute to the implementation of your program through all the capacities that the Russian Federation has, and, on the other hand, we consider the FAO as a key multilateral organization in the field of world agricultural production, and, of course, we share the organization’s strategic goals," Medvedev stated.

Among those goals, the head of the Russian government mentioned fighting hunger, as well as providing the population with high-quality affordable and balanced nutrition. He stressed that Russia is developing its own agriculture, being guided by such tasks.

In turn, Qu Dongyu expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership for supporting his election as head of the FAO. He stressed that without this support his victory in the election would have been impossible. He added that over the past four years Russia has made "tremendous progress" in the development of its agriculture.