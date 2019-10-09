Kiev does not agree to renew gas transit contract with Moscow for one year

KIEV, October 9. /TASS/. Ukraine disagrees with renewal of the gas transit contract with Russia for one year because it intends to sign a long-term agreement "under European rules," prime minister of Ukraine Alexei Goncharuk said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"It is important for Ukraine to obtain a new long-term agreement because Ukraine and our gas transmission system start working under European rules," he said. "We also aim at receiving the long-term contract because extension for one year under old rules is merely unsuitable for us," Goncharuk said.