Russia takes part in Vietnam International Industrial Fair in Hanoi

HANOI, October 8. /TASS/. More than 350 entities, companies and scientific research organizations from tens of countries, including Russia, are taking part in the annual Vietnam International Industrial Fair that opened in Hanoi on Tuesday. The main goal of the event is to extend contacts between the leading global creators of technologies and producers of equipment in the spheres of electronics and electronic equipment, construction, industry, medicine and petrochemistry, the spokesperson for Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade said in his welcome address.

At the fair Russia will present its achievements in the sphere of high school, scientific research and creation of innovative technologies. A large Russian delegation is taking part in the fair’s operation. The delegation consists of representatives for the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Komi Scientific Center of the RAS Ural Department, Pacific Institute of Geography of the RAS Far Eastern Department, Ogarev Mordovia State University, Kazan National Research Technology University, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Moscow State National Research University of Civil Engineering, Moscow Automobile and Road Construction State Technical University and RUDN University.

The program of the exhibition, which will run until October 11, includes presentations by business representatives of their joint developments in the sphere of information and industrial technologies, thematic seminars and conferences.