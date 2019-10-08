Russia’s car exports up 27.8% in eight months

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Exports of cars from Russia in January - August 2019 increased by 27.8% compared to the same period last year to 73,400 cars, according to the Federal Customs Service. Exports of trucks remained almost at the same level and amounted to 8,400 vehicles.

In value terms, export of passenger cars amounted to $1 bln (an increase of 32.1%), freight - $218.5 mln (an increase of 12.7%).

As for the statistics for August, exports of passenger cars decreased by 11% to 8,900 cars (in value terms - decreased by 14.2% to $133 mln), trucks - by 3.2% to 1,100 cars (in value terms - a decline of 13.5% to $29.4 mln).