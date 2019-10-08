PM Medvedev to hold meeting on measures to accelerate economic growth

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will convene a meeting to discuss measures to accelerate economic growth on Tuesday.

According to the government press service, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Deputy Prime Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, Deputy Prime Ministers Tatyana Golikova, Dmitry Kozak, Vitaliy Mutko, Presidential Aide Andrey Belousov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Maxim Topilin, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina will attend the meeting.

On September 11, Medvedev said that the government is preparing a new forecast for the country's socio-economic development. He acknowledged that the current growth rate does not correspond to the set goals, that they depend not only on the internal situation, but also on the state of global affairs.

The topic of additional measures to accelerate economic growth was also discussed at the end of September at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the government. At the time, Putin pointed out that economic growth is not an end in itself, its acceleration should lead to higher income of citizens. According to him, growth in investment in fixed assets should double (from the current 2% to 5%) next year, so that the GDP growth in 2021 exceeds 3% and exceeds the world average.

In the draft federal budget, the target forecast for Russia’s GDP growth in 2020 will be 2% against 1.7% in the basic forecast. The basic and target forecasts for economic growth in 2021 and 2022 are very close (3.1% and 3.2%, respectively). Specialists expect that expansion of private sector investment activity, measures to preserve and develop human capital and reduce poverty and inequality contained in national projects, will contribute to accelerating economic growth.