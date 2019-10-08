17 Japanese tourists to make first trip to Southern Kuril Islands this month

Japan’s Foreign Ministry noted earlier that some 50 people would make this trip, including diplomats, representatives of Japan’s tourism agency as well as doctors and interpreters.

TOKYO, October 8. /TASS/. A group of 17 Japanese tourists will take part in a maiden tour to the Southern Kuril Islands scheduled for October 11-16, NHK television reported on Tuesday.

The group will arrive in the northeastern part of Hokkaido in advance and is scheduled to visit the cities of Nemuro, Nakashibetsu and Betsukai on October 9-10. Later, if the weather permits, they will go to the Kuril Islands by the Etopirika motor boat from the port of Nemuro.

On October 11-13, tourists plan to visit Kunashir and on October 14-15 Iturup, and they are expected to return to Hokkaido by October 16. The tour program includes visits to the Orthodox churches and museums on Kunashir and visits to hot springs and white cliffs on Iturup. The tourists will travel around the islands by buses.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism said on August 15 that after holding the maiden tour, regular tourist trips to the Southern Kuril Islands for the Japanese would be launched by 2020. The agency added that the project, aimed at boosting tourism to Russia, would also help increase the tourist flow between Japan and Russia to 400,000 by 2023.

Moscow and Tokyo continue consultations on joint economic activities on the Southern Kuril Islands in the areas of aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind energy and waste management. Russia and Japan consider joint economic activities on the islands as an important step towards signing a peace treaty. This June, Russia and Japan agreed on two business plans on waste management and tourism on the Kuril Islands.