Oil quality in terms of chlorides content in Ust-Luga not above 3.3 ppm this week

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The quality of oil in terms of the content of organic chlorides shipped in the port of Ust-Luga amounts to 2.2 ppm (parts per million) with the norm of 6 ppm, Russia’s Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The expected oil quality in the port of Ust-Luga will be within the range of 1.7-3.3 ppm in the period from October 8 to 13, 2019. The Energy Ministry will continue oil quality monitoring in the port of Ust-Luga with the weekly update on the official website," the statement reads.

The Druzhba oil pipeline supplies oil to Belarusian refineries and provides its transit to Europe. In April, exports of the Russian oil to Poland, Ukraine, Germany, Hungary and Slovenia were suspended due to its contamination with organic chlorides in the Druzhba pipeline. Belarusian refineries were forced to reduce utilization rates because of insufficient volumes of clean oil. Supplies of on-spec oil to Belarus resumed in early May.

According to the updated technical regulation of the Eurasian Economic Union on safety of oil prepared for carriage and/or use, effective from July 1 of this year, the organic chlorides content should not be above 6 ppm.