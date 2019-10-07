Sanya authorities intend to build an airport on artificial island

SANYA, October 7. /TASS/. The Sanya local administration plans to build a second airport in the city on an artificial island, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the publication, the island is expected to be created 4 km off the coast and 27 km off the city center; it will be located within 15 km from the other city airport — Phoenix.

The bulk island will be created in the form of a rounded rectangle. Its area will reach 15,75 million square meters, with the shore reinforcing structures stretching along 15,6 km. The construction is expected to take five years.

The project consists of two parts: the construction of an artificial island and an airport, as well as designing the transport infrastructure for it. The artificial island and Hainan will be connected by two parallel bridges — road and railway. They are expected to be 6 km long, all additional facilities taken into account.

The Phoenix Airport, located 15 km from the city, is considered to be Sanya's major airport at present. It was opened in 1994. The length of its runway is 3,4 km. In 2018 more than 20 million passengers used the airport services.