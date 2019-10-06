Hainan intends to launch 100 more new international flights by 2020

HAIKOU, October 6. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities plan to launch a hundred new international flights from regional airports by 2020, head of the province's transport department Zhang Wei announced.

"The provincial government will continue to subsidize the international airports of Haikou and Sanya — Meilan and Phoenix — for the development of civil aviation and the opening of 100 new international flights by 2020," the Hainan Daily newspaper quoted him as saying.

"At the same time, we will accelerate the construction of the second phase of Haikou's Meilan Airport, as well as the construction of new airports in the cities of Sanya, Dongfang and Danzhou," the official added.

According to the authorities, the two largest airports in Hainan, Meilan and Phoenix, currently serve a total of 501 flights to cities in China and 19 other states.

Meilan International Airport was opened in 1999, it is the largest airport on the Island of Hainan. In 2018, airport passenger traffic grew by 6,81% in annual terms and reached 24,12 million people. Work on the second phase of Meilan Airport's terminals construction began in November 2015. After commissioning the second terminal, the airport's passenger flow is expected to reach 35 million passengers by 2025.

This year, Meilan International Airport launched new flights from Haikou to Kuching (Malaysia), Osaka (Japan), Alma-Ata (Kazakhstan), Mandalay (Myanmar) and Sihanoukville (Cambodia). Flights from Hainan's Haikou are carried out to more than 30 international and regional destinations.