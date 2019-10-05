Russia’s Sberbank identifies employee involved in attempted theft of customers’ data

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s major bank, Sberbank has completed an internal investigation related to a leak of data from customers’ credit cards. The investigation revealed an employee who was attempting to steal the customer data, Sberbank said in a press release on Saturday.

"On October 4, 2018, the internal investigation by the bank’s security service in cooperation with law enforcement agencies identified a bank employee born in 1991, who headed a department in one of the bank’s business divisions, who had access to databases in the course of official duties, and who tried to steal client data for profit," the press release says.

Sberbank pointed out that there would be no further client data leak.

The investigators collected and filed evidence of the crime. On Friday, the employee confessed to the crime. Now the law enforcement officers are questioning him.

Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said, cited in the press release, that the bank has plans to reinforce drastically control over staff’s access to bank systems in order to minimize the impact of human factor.

Earlier, Sberbank refuted reports that data had been leaked from 60 million credit cards, but confirmed the leakage of details on 200 credit cards.