Ministries to present position on private companies’ access to offshore Arctic by November

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry should submit to the government materials with agreed approach towards incentivization of major raw hydrocarbons production projects on certain territories of the Arctic zone, a source in the industry told TASS on Friday on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"All the economic consequences are considered as part of working out proposals; categories of objects and criteria for application of a certain measure are determined, and this is a large-scale discussion on the ministerial floor, the government floor, and in the State Duma later on. This should be a joint position of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Energy. The deadline [for drafting a consolidated position — TASS] is tight — by November," the source said.

Proposals should be submitted to the government by the Russian Energy Ministry and formalized as papers for further development of a bill providing for a special fiscal regime and tax incentives for major Arctic offshore projects. Work on this task "is outlined as an individual track from the block of Arctic zone bills," the source said.

The Energy Ministry considers it necessary to provide incentives for exploration, particularly geophysical works in Arctic seas, and to legislatively set a markup ratio of 3.5 to the deduction from the profit tax for areas located in Arctic Russia, he added.

TASS has not received any prompt comment from the Russian Energy Ministry at the time of preparing this report.