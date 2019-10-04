Tatneft conducts exploration on new blocks in Libya

"We are working in Libya, this is exploration. All new blocks," he said.

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Tatneft is conducting exploration at new blocks in Libya, General Director of Tatneft Nail Maganov said at the Russian Energy Week.

Tatneft operated in Libya under a concession agreement from 2005 until 2014. In 2017, after the annual meeting of the company’s shareholders, Maganov announced that Tatneft had no plans to resume production activities in Libya until the situation in the country stabilized completely.

The company’s press service said earlier that Tatneft Group increased crude production by 2.57% in January-September period of 2019 year-on-year to 22.35 mln tonnes. In September, the company produced 2.419 mln tonnes of oil.

Tatneft constructed and commissioned 520 wells in nine months of this year, including 403 production wells, 105 bitumen wells, as well as 12 exploration wells.

Crude processing at the Taneco refinery complex amounted to 7.774 mln tonnes in the reporting period, while production of petroleum products reached 7.281 mln tonnes.

Tatneft operates in Tatarstan, the Samara, Orenburg and Ulyanovsk regions, the Nenets Autonomous District, and Kalmykia. The company accounts for around 8% of oil production in Russia and over 80% of output in Tatarstan.

The main shareholder of Tatneft is the Republic of Tatarstan holding more than 36% of ordinary shares.