China's Sanya launches flights to Berlin, other German cities

HAIKOU, October 4. /TASS/. Direct flights will connect China's resort city of Sanya (the Island of Hainan) with Berlin, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf. The flights along these routes will kick off in March 2020, Nangodu Shibao reported.

The agreement was reached by the delegation of the Hainan Tourism and Culture Office during the presentation of the island's tourism potential in Germany. A similar presentation was also held in Switzerland.

The delegation signed an agreement with the International Association of Congresses and Conferences (ICCA) on cooperation in the field of tourism exhibitions. The parties hashed over issues related to the development of cruise tourism in Sanya.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.