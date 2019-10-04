Joint work at Russia’s first gas turbine to allow entering production in 2021

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Industry and Trade Ministry considers it possible to improve the schedule of entering the production of Russia’s first gas turbine through enticing several enterprises into the project, Minister Denis Manturov said at the Russian Energy Week forum on Friday.

"(Russia) is ready to cooperate, attract all enterprises to improve the schedule and enter production in 2021," he said.

The ministry expects the main turbine production to be based at enterprises of Rostec, Manturov added.