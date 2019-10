MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The volume of the market for geo exploration services in Russia reaches around 275 bln rubles ($4.23 bln), Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Friday at the Russian Energy Week.

"The total market volume for seismic and geological exploration (services - TASS) before 2025 reaches about 275 bln rubles. Of course we expect that Russian companies accounts for the main volume," he said.