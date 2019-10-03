Russia supports Cuba’s demand for stopping economic blockade, says Russian PM

HAVANA, October 3. /TASS/. Russia supports Cuba’s demands for stopping economic blocade, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"We are categorically against the economic, trade and financial blockade of Cuba. We support Havana’s fair demand this blockade be stopped," he said after the Russian-Cuban talks.

The two countries will continue providing support to joint investment projects in different spheres, Medvedev said .

"We agreed to continue rendering proactive support to joint large-scale projects in different spheres - these are transport, infrastructure, agriculture, energy, high technologies, and digital development," the Prime minister said.