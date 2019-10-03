Service sector accounts for more than half of Hainan's GDP

HAIKOU, October 3. /TASS/. More than half of Hainan province's GDP accounts for the service sector — the indicators were provided by the local authorities, www.hinews.cn writes.

In six months of 2019, the added value in the province's services sector reached 155,59 billion yuan (about $ 21,8 billion), making it by 6.5% higher than the figures for the same period in 2018. At the same time, the share of the services sector in the province's GDP structure stands at about 58,4%. In the first six months of 2019, the said indicator increased by 3.5 percentage points, which is more than the national average figures in China.

"Hainan's eeconomic structure continues optimization, there is a good foundation for high-quality development. Investments in 12 major industries in the first half of the year amounted to 77,1% of the total investment in fixed assets," the resource quotes the head of the Hainan Committee for Development and Reform Fu Xuanchao.

Since April 2018, according to the portal, when the Hainan authorities decided to focus on the country's largest free trade pilot zone, the progress in promoting reforms and openness has indeed been noticeable. From November 2018 to September 2019, 664 projects were launched in the province with a total investment of about 309,8 billion yuan (about $ 44,2 billion), coming both from Chinese and foreign investors.

While building a pilot free trade zone, the Hainan authorities are trying to create favorable business climate and attract investors in the areas that can ensure the island's high-quality development. Simultaneously, the authorities are simplifying a number of procedures. For example, according to the website, the customs clearance time in Hainan ports since 2017 was reduced by 64,6% due to the optimization of the process. In the first half of 2019, at least 163 new enterprises with foreign capital were registered in the province, which is 254% higher than the figures for the same period last year — thus, the business climate on the island is gaining momentum.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.