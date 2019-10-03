Certain Arctic onshore fields can be profitable, says Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Development of the Arctic offshore fields located in the Sea of Okhotsk, the Yamal Peninsula water area and the Kara Sea can be profitable even under the current oil price, Deputy Energy Minister of Russia Pavel Sorokin told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week Forum.

"Certainly, it cannot be said that production will always be profitable on all fields. A portion of fields on the Arctic shelf can bring profit even in the current macroeconomic environment. These are largely the ones located in the littoral zone - I would prefer not to mention companies but this is a sufficiently large number of fields situated in the Sea of Okhotsk, the Yamal water area, and the Kara Sea," Sorokin said.