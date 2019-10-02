China's Hainan announces the year of 'consumer tourism'

HAIKOU, October 2. /TASS/. South China's province of Hainan has launched the Year of International Consumer Tourism comprehensive program starting October 1. According to www.hinews.cn, the Hainan authorities have more than a thousand events in store to boost the promotion of existing ones and create brand new tourism services.

The ceremony to mark the beginning of the program took place in Haikou — the administrative center of the region. Secretary of the Hainan Party Committee Liu Cigui attended the ceremony. It is expected that within the next year the foundations for a better and more comfortable resort industry will be developed on the island.

“The local authorities have already drafted a detailed plan, according to which exhibitions will be held in the near future, and also cultural and sports events to boost consumption will be organized,” said Mao Chaofeng, the first vice-governor of the Hainan province. “Every quarter we will implement preferential programs, monthly and weekly we will hold events stimulating "big tourism, massive consumption".

At the opening ceremony of the "consumer year", representatives of Hainan's leading companies in the field of tourism, restaurant and hotel business vowed to do their utmost to successfully implement the government's plans. The event was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and was held in a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

Hainan is a famous international resort, and Russia is considered one of the important sources of external tourist flow to the province. Starting this year, a visa-free travel has been in effect for Russian citizens in the region. In 2017, the number of Russians visiting the island increased by 250%, reaching 284,000 people, but in 2018 this figure dropped by 10%. Nevertheless, according to forecasts, the number of Russian tourists in 2019 should reach record high making it 300,000 people.