Russia is open for international partnership in energy sphere, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is open for the meaningful international partnership in the energy sphere, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week Forum.

"Russia remains a responsible participant of OPEC+ and we are confident our cooperation will develop. This is not related to the oil production level alone but also to close cooperation in such areas as rolling out new hydrocarbons production, processing and transportation technologies and solution of environmental problems," the President said.