Russia is open for international partnership in energy sphere, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is open for the meaningful international partnership in the energy sphere, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week Forum.
"Russia remains a responsible participant of OPEC+ and we are confident our cooperation will develop. This is not related to the oil production level alone but also to close cooperation in such areas as rolling out new hydrocarbons production, processing and transportation technologies and solution of environmental problems," the President said.
The result that would suit producers and consumers should be achieved when balancing the oil market, Putin noted.
"We managed together to achieve the result within OPEC+ that would suit oil producers and consumers, create conditions for further development of the oil industry," the head of state said.
The Russian Energy Week is the largest industry event in Russia, dedicated to analysis of trends of the world’s fuel and energy sector. The Forum is held in Moscow from October 2 to 5.